Trump says Tuesday's market drop is 'peanuts' and won't force him to make a bad China trade deal

President Donald Trump downplayed the stock market's Tuesday losses as "peanuts" when compared to both the economic importance of striking a favorable trade deal with China and the market's gains since his election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average "was about 16,000 or 15,000 and now it's almost at 30,000," Trump said at an international NATO summit in London. "It's going to be at 30,000."

"If the stock market goes up or down: I don't watch the stock market. I watch jobs. Jobs are what I watch," he added. Today's move is "peanuts compared to — We have picked up record numbers so that's OK. That's the way I feel."