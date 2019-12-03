Delaying trade deal until after the 2020 election takes leverage away from China, Wilbur Ross says

Waiting until after the 2020 election to strike a China trade deal takes away some of Beijing's leverage, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday.

"That takes off the table something that they may think gives them some leverage," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Ross' comments reinforce earlier remarks from President Donald Trump that contributed to major U.S. stock indexes tumbling more than 1%. The president said that, "in some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

