Oil jumps more than 3% on eve of OPEC meeting after larger-than-expected drop in US inventories

Oil gained more than 3% on Wednesday, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and hopes of deeper production cuts from OPEC lifted prices.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.98, or 3.5%, to trade at $58.02 a barrel for the third straight day of gains. Brent crude futures were up $1.87, or 3%, at $62.70 a barrel.

Oil had been up more than 4% at its session high, but some of those gains were pared following a Dow Jones report that Saudi Arabia might boost production if other OPEC members do not comply with the current production cut stipulations.

Earlier this week Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia could be in favor of deeper cuts in order to give Aramco a boost as it hits the public market.

A surprise drop in stockpiles is among the factors pushing oil higher.

U.S. inventories decreased by 4.9 million barrels for the week ending Nov. 29, the U.S. Energy Information Association said on Wednesday. That was more than three times the 1.4 million decrease that analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute released Wednesday showed a drop of 3.7 million barrels, compared to estimates of a 1.7 million barrel decrease.