India's central bank is expected to cut rates but that may not be enough to spur growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed outside of the bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011.

India's central bank is expected to slash rates on Thursday after recent data revealed economic growth slowed to a six-year low, but economists questioned the effectiveness of further rate cuts.

The Reserve Bank of India has already slashed its repo rate — or the rate at which it lends to commercial banks — by 135 basis points since January to boost the economy, making it one of the most aggressive central banks at the moment. The current repo rate is 5.15%.

Still, the cumulative rate cut and "ample surplus liquidity in the banking system" resulted in only a 60-basis-point reduction in lending rates for fresh loans and much lower for all outstanding loans, according to Citi analysts Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar M Zaidi.

"This lack of transmission has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission in an environment of acute risk aversion and other structural rigidities but it will be difficult for any central bank to admit that," they wrote in a note this week.

Economists on average predicted the RBI to cut its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.90% this week and then by another 15 basis points in the second quarter of 2020, Reuters reported.

Theoretically, when a central bank cuts lending rates to commercial banks, those lenders would pass on the rate cuts to consumers in the form of cheaper loans. But, many lenders in India are struggling with large volumes of non-performing assets weighing on their balance sheets. That makes them hesitant to pass on the full benefits of lower cost of borrowing to consumers.

"Policy transmission impeded by credit back-up and liquidity risks in the banking and shadow banking sectors question the efficacy of further rate cuts, which come at an increasing cost to rupee and macro stability," Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a Monday note.

That said, the RBI in September made it mandatory for banks to link certain categories of loans to an external benchmark system to determine interest rates for consumers. Banks that use the RBI's repo rate as the benchmark would then have to adjust their lending rates according to the central bank's subsequent moves.