RH third-quarter earnings top estimates, prompting company to raise 2019 outlook

Restoration Hardware signage is displayed on a monitor of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Feb. 24, 2017.

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, posted third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates and raised its 2019 forecast.

Despite the better-than-expected results, the company's stock was down more than 1% in extended trading Wednesday.

Here's how the company compared with Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: $2.79, adjusted, vs. $2.23, expected

Revenue: $677 million vs. $676 million, expected

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in a SEC filing in early November that it had a roughly $206 million stake in RH as of the end of September. That makes Berkshire the fourth largest RH stakeholder, according to FactSet.

Despite being caught in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war, RH has seen its shares rise about 33% since its last earnings report and 72% year to date, thanks in part to analysts' optimism on RH's long-term growth and word of the Buffett investment.

"We expect RH to continue separating itself from the pack of lagging home furnishing retailers, with an aspirational luxury brand growing in popularity, quality new products and outstanding merchandising," said Wedbush analysts Seth Basham and Nathan Friedman, reiterating their outperform rating on the stock in a note earlier this week. The analysts also pointed to improving consumer spending on luxury goods and the potential for new market expansion in Western Europe.