Slack beats on results but stock falls as outlook points to higher-than-expected losses

Slack Technologies Inc. CEO Stewart Butterfield stands on the trading floor during the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019.

Slack shares dropped about 3% in extended trading on Wednesday after the developer of the popular work messaging app reported better-than-expected quarterly results but provided a concerning outlook.

Here are the key numbers for the fiscal third quarter:

Earnings: Loss of 2 cents a share, compared with an average estimated loss of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv.

Loss of 2 cents a share, compared with an average estimated loss of 8 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $168.7 million, compared with an average estimate of $156 million, according to Refinitiv.

Sales in the quarter, which ended Oct. 31, climbed 60% from $105.6 million a year earlier. Slack continues to grow at a rapid clip by selling its messaging service to businesses of all sizes, particularly to large companies. The company said it now has 821 customers paying more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up from 720 in the second quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Slack forecast revenue of $172 million to $174 million, compared to the $172.9 million average analyst estimate, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. But the company provided a forecast for its bottom line that suggests costs may be higher than expected. Slack said its loss, excluding some items, will be between 6 cents and 7 cents a share, while analysts were projecting a 6-cent loss.

Slack also said early investor Chamath Palihapitiya is leaving the board and is being replaced by Michael McNamara. Palihapitiya landed in hot water in May, just ahead of the company's stock market debut, when he told CNBC that Slack "will be one of the most important tech companies in the world." Slack said in a filing after the TV appearance that the company did not endorse the comments.