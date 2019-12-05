Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, Etsy & more

Goldman said China would be a key driver of growth for Nike.

"We believe Nike is a unique asset, where a strong brand combined with a disruptive and innovative strategy are positioning the business for multi year growth, expansion in margins, and higher returns on invested capital. In this report, we present a deep dive analysis across several facets of the Nike model. In summary, we believe Nike will drive growth across geographies, categories and channels, where benefits of scale and scaled omnichannel infrastructure will become key drivers of margin accretive and capital light growth. This analysis increases our confidence in the durability of growth and tailwinds for the brand going forward, and drives our forecast for a sharp acceleration in earnings growth."