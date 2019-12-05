Citi raises Apple price target on strong holiday demand for wearables like AirPods, Apple Watch

Citi raised its price target on Apple's stock to $300 from $250, as the firm told investors it expects stronger sales and profits this holiday gift-giving season in a note titled "Why this Christmas is Different for Apple."

Apple shares rose 0.7% in premarket trading from its previous close of $261.74. Citi has a buy rating on Apple and the firm's new price target represents a 15% climb in the stock from its current levels.

"We believe consensus is underappreciating the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods demand strength and Apple's wearables segment likely to surpass $10 billion of quarterly sales this quarter," Citi analyst Jim Suva said.