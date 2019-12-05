India's central bank unexpectedly keeps interest rates unchanged and slashes GDP forecast

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed outside of the bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011.

India's central bank surprised on Thursday by keeping its interest rates unchanged.

Markets had widely expected a sixth rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India amid a notable slowdown in the Indian economy.

As things stand, the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which it lends to commercial banks — remains at 5.15%.

The Indian rupee weakened against the dollar, changing hands at 71.63 from an earlier level of 71.43. Indian stocks were mixed after the decision, with the Nifty 50 down 0.21% while the Sensex traded near flat.

In its policy statement, the RBI said the decision to keep the rate unchanged was in line with its objective of achieving its medium-term inflation target of 4%, with an upper and lower limit of 6% and 2%, respectively, while supporting growth.

The central bank reiterated it will maintain its "accommodative" stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target. It added that while there is "monetary policy space for future action," it felt appropriate to pause at the stage in light of the current growth-inflation dynamics.

Economists have questioned the efficacy of the RBI's aggressive rate cuts this when much of that did not appear to have been transmitted back to the economy, especially in the credit market. Inflation is also ticking up due to rising food prices.