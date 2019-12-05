Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Americans not investing, Chipotle CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down data and explains why most Americans are not benefiting from the 2019 bull market. The "Mad Money" host gets insight into why Chipotle's operations are working in an interview with CEO Brian Niccoli. Later in the show he sits down with the CEOs of cloud software company ServiceNow and medical equipment maker Edwards Lifesciences.

Nothing to fear in the market

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

CNBC's on Thursday said excessive negative sentiment about the stock market being spewed out in the media is leaving too many potential investors on the sidelines. After rising slightly during the trading session, the has rallied more than 26% thus far in 2019. Yet, just about 1 in 3 American voters say they have benefited from this year's bull market and only 14% of families own stocks, according to a Financial Times-Peter G Peterson Foundation poll. "Don't let the armageddonists and the negativists and the hucksters scare you away from owning stocks," the "Mad Money" host said. "There are vast sums of money to be made here, and far too many people are missing out because they've been frightened away from the whole asset class."

Chipotle finds good results on the road

Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Updated operations in restaurants have allowed the eatery to turn a profit on its delivery initiatives, CEO Brian Niccol told Cramer. The food franchise beginning last year bolstered its operations by adding secondary prep lines dedicated to fulfilling out-of-store orders, which effectively allowed the business to divide and conquer service for in-store and remote orders. "We have a second line [where] we do all of our digital and off-premise orders," Niccol said in a "Mad Money" interview. "So the fact [is] that this front line ... doesn't get bottlenecked as a result of, you know, all those occasions."

Crowded enterprise cloud field is no angst for ServiceNow

Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

While some may say there are too many enterprise software companies, that is not concerning to new ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. "The big thing about ServiceNow … we are the platform of the platforms. We don't need anyone else to lose for us to win," McDermott said. McDermott, who recently stepped down as CEO of SAP, took over for John Donahoe, who left ServiceNow to replace Mark Parker as CEO of Nike.

Addressing the needs of heart patients

Mike Mussallem, CEO of Edwares LifeSciences. Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Structural heart disease, which occurs through wear and tear as patients age, is the 'No. 1 focus' of Edwards Lifesciences, CEO Michael Mussallem told Cramer. "There's so many unmet needs amongst these patients," Mussallem said pointing to replacing heart valves or holes in the heart as part of that focus. "We expect to be able to do it with small catheters and do a little miracle on the tip of a catheter and have a quick recovery, as opposed to what used to be open-chest procedures," he said.

Cramer's lightning round