Saudi Aramco prices shares at the top of the range for record IPO, report says

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI — Saudi Arabian Oil Company, or Saudi Aramco, has priced its shares at the top of its indicative range for its initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported Thursday citing three sources familiar with the decision.

The shares have been priced at 32 riyals ($8.53), with a formal announcement expected later on Thursday, according to the news agency. This means it is set to raise $25.6 billion and will likely beat Alibaba to be the world's largest ever stock market flotation.

The long-awaited IPO of the world's largest and most profitable company will list locally on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, and forms the centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 aimed at transforming the Saudi economy.

The pricing announcement will follow a-week long local roadshow around the Middle East that saw Aramco's local listing oversubscribed by nearly three times, attracting offers worth 189.04 billion riyals ($50.4 billion), according to banks advising the listing. Institutional investors had between Nov. 17 and Dec. 4 to place their orders.

Aramco has said in the past that 0.5% of its listed shares would be available to individual retail buyers, while the remaining 1% would be for institutional investors. That 1% is equivalent to 2 billion shares. In the first two and a half weeks of Aramco's bookbuilding period, it drew subscription orders for 5.9 billion shares.

Gulf allies in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have made substantial commitments to the Saudi project, with the Kuwait Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi reportedly investing up to $1 billion and $1.5 billion in the public offering, respectively, though they have not commented publicly on the matter.