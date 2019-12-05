Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video and more

Pedestrians pass in front of an Ulta Beauty store in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Ulta spiked more than 9% during extended trading after the beauty retailer posted mixed third-quarter earnings and matched same store-sales estimates. The company earned $2.25 per share, exceeding the earnings of $2.13 per share analysts forecast. Revenue fell short, coming in at $1.68 billion, versus the $1.69 billion expected. Ulta matched same-store sales growth forecasts at 3.2%.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications tanked as much as 11% despite the company's third-quarter earnings beat and strong fourth-quarter guidance, suggesting slower growth ahead. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $166.6 million, while Wall Street expected earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $154.9 million.

For the fourth quarter, Zoom expects earnings of roughly 7 cents per share, excluding certain items, and revenue between $175 million and $176 million. For the 2020 fiscal year, the company projected annual earnings of approximately 27 cents per share excluding certain items and a revenue range of $609 million to $610 million.

CrowdStrike shares popped nearly 5% after the cloud-based cybersecurity company reported better-than-expected earnings in its third quarter. The company lost 7 cents per share on revenue of $125.1 million, while Wall Street expected an 11 cent loss per share and revenue of $118.8 million, according to Refinitiv.

CrowdStrike also increased its fiscal 2020 outlook, anticipating a loss between 9 and 8 cents per share and revenue between $465.2 million and $468 million.

DocuSign shares jumped nearly 10% after the online-signature platform posted third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations. The company posted earnings of 11 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue $250 million, compared to the earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $240 million analysts forecast.

Domo shares soared more than 25% after the company reported third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance that topped expectations. Domo, which makes executive management software, lost 85 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $44.8 million, while analysts expected a loss of $1.01 per share and revenue of $41.8 million.

Next quarter, Domo sees an adjusted loss of 94 cents to 98 cents per share on revenue between $45 million and $46 million. Analysts had projected a loss of 98 cents per share on revenue of $43.9 million, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of cloud-computing company PagerDuty tanked 17% after the bell following its mixed third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance, plus a new leadership change. The company lost 10 cents per share excluding certain items, slightly more than the 9 cent loss per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in better than expected, at $42.8 million versus the $42.1 million projected.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects an adjusted loss of 6 cents to 7 cents per share and revenue between $44.5 million and $45.5 million. Analysts had forecast a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $43.8 million.

Separately, PagerDuty announced that former Salesforce executive Dave Justice will join the company as chief revenue officer.

Yext shares plummeted more than 22% after the online brand management company posted disappointing third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter guidance. Yext posted a loss of 19 cents per share, slightly higher than the 18 cent loss per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. The company's revenue of $76.4 million was in-line with expectations.

For the fourth quarter, Yext anticipates a loss of 13 cents to 15 cents per share and revenue between $79 million and $81 million. Analysts had forecast a lower loss of 8 cents per share and higher revenue at $93.9 million.

Shares of Tesla briefly climbed more than 1% before settling just above its closing price after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised the company's bull case from $440 to $500 per share, citing the unveiling of the new Tesla Cybertruck and more potential sales penetration in China. Morgan Stanley's base case remains the same at a price target of $250 per share, and Tesla shares are down nearly 1% year to date.