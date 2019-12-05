The top 10 college majors American students regret the most

College is a significant investment that comes with the hope of a better, richer life. It doesn't always work out that way.

Some experts say the value of a bachelor's degree is fading. Starting salaries for new college graduates have grown less than 1% over the past two years, remaining at around $50,000.

Worse yet: A decade after leaving school, more than 1 in 5 graduates are working in a job that doesn't even require a degree.

However, obtaining a diploma is almost always worth it in the long run, according to "The College Payoff," a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than those with just a high school diploma, the report said — and the higher the level of educational attainment, the larger the payoff.

When broken down by areas of study, however, the difference is striking. Students who pursue a major specifically in science, technology, engineering and math — collectively known as STEM disciplines — are projected to earn the most overall.