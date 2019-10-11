To get in to a top college, your character matters, too

Steve Shepard | Getty Images

Most people consider getting in to college a numbers game. However, in the wake of last year's college admissions scandal, which underscored how much pressure parents and students feel to be accepted into elite universities, admissions directors are quietly turning their attention to something besides test scores. Today, "almost every institution is looking more carefully at character," said Eric Greenberg, president of Greenberg Educational Group, a New York-based consulting firm with clients throughout the U.S. "Authenticity and honesty are at a premium," he said. Seeing applicants who are "excited and deeply engaged has made the difference," said Jon Daly, the admissions director at Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, California, which requires several essays and letters of recommendations as part of its application process.

Almost every institution is looking more carefully at character. Eric Greenberg president of Greenberg Educational Group

Of course, non-academic factors have been used in an ad hoc way for years, according to Robert Massa, a former admissions dean at Drew University, Johns Hopkins and Dickinson College. "It's going to become even more important in the years ahead," he said, especially at the most selective institutions as more and more students apply. Last spring, Princeton University offered admission to just 5.8% of its 32,804 applicants, Yale hit an admissions rate low of 5.9% and, at Harvard, the admission rate hit a record low 4.5% of applicants securing spots in the Class of 2023.