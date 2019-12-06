Amazon blames holiday delivery delays on winter storms and high demand

Amazon's massive delivery infrastructure is experiencing some hiccups as the holiday shopping season continues. The company said that it is experiencing shipping delays as it faces high demand and winter storms this holiday season. Recode first reported the news Thursday.

"We are off to a record-breaking start to the holiday season and on peak shopping days, delivery promises vary and may be longer than normal based on order volume and the fulfillment and delivery capacity available in a given area," a spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC. "The winter storms that swept across much of the country at the same time also extended delivery times in some areas. We will work directly with customers who are experiencing an issue with their delivery."

The delays come after Amazon started offering one-day delivery on items for Prime members. The company has spent at least $800 million this year to expand the program.

Recode reported Thursday that complaints about shipping delays started piling up this week on social media, like in the comments on the post below.