Cramer: Like or hate Trump, 'these are the best numbers of our lives' on jobs

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday no matter your view on President Donald Trump there's no denying we're living in the best labor market in more than a generation.

"You can't contradict that these are the best numbers of our lives. You can't," Cramer, 64, said following the government report showing the U.S. economy created a better-than-expected 266,000 nonfarm jobs in November, with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low. Economists had expected the jobless rate to hold steady at 3.6% last month.

"People don't want to say good things" about the economy, said Cramer, echoing comments he made Thursday evening on "Mad Money," telling investors: "Don't let the armageddonists and the negativists and the hucksters scare you away from owning stocks."

Referring to Trump, Cramer said Friday on "Squawk Box," shortly after the jobs report was released, "It doesn't matter whether you hate him or like him, these are real numbers."

"This is the best number I've ever seen in my life," Cramer said, zeroing in on the unemployment rate. "Fifty years ago, that number was a curse. Now it's a blessing." He added, "I don't see inflation. I don't see recession."

Cramer said the strong U.S. job market is going to allow America to win the trade war with China. "The president can walk away from the table with this number." He added: "In the end, the Chinese are going to have to put jobs here."