Elizabeth Warren releases doctor's note describing good health as voters weigh ages of 2020 presidential contenders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Val Air Ballroom on November 25, 2019 in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a doctor's note on Friday saying that the 70-year-old progressive is in good health, as voters consider the vitality of her and her fellow septuagenarians vying for the Democratic nomination.

"Senator Warren is in excellent health and has been throughout the 20 years I have served as her physician," Beverly Woo, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, wrote in a letter dated Wednesday and obtained by NBC News.

Woo wrote that there are "no medical conditions or health problems that would keep her from fulfilling the duties of the President of the United States."

The memo noted that Warren has never smoked, used drugs or had a problem with alcohol, and that she exercises regularly and eats healthfully. Her only medical condition, hypothyroidism, is being treated by a daily dose of levothyroxine. Blood tests in January, taken at her most recent physical, came back normal.

The clean bill of health comes as voters consider whether the race's oldest contenders are up to the grueling task of running the country.

A survey conducted for The Los Angeles Times and released on Thursday showed that a third of voters are concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and former Vice President Joe Biden could be hampered in the job because of their ages.

Sanders, 78, and Biden, 77, lead Warren in support in national surveys. But voters are less concerned about Warren's health.

Only 7% of voters told the pollsters conducting the survey they shared the same concerns about her. Warren has made a show of her endurance during the race, frequently spending hours on her feet after campaign events taking photos and chatting with supporters.

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who entered the primary contest last month, is 77. About one sixth of voters are concerned about his age, according to the Los Angeles Times poll.

Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biden has said that he will release his medical records before votes are cast, and has criticized those who have questioned his vigor, challenging one Iowa voter to pushup and IQ contests on Thursday.

Sanders, who was hospitalized in October after a heart attack, has said he will release his medical records by year's end. Sanders made public a doctor's note during his 2016 run that pronounced him to be in good shape.

President Donald Trump, who is 73, has had numerous physicals while in office. In February, his physician said that Trump was in "very good health." (Trump was 72 at the time.)

In November, the president made an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that the White House said was the first part of his routine annual physical.

The White House did not release details about the visit, but press secretary Stephanie Grisham said following the examination that Trump was healthy, "as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week."