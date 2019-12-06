Joe Biden claims he said 'facts' not 'fat' to Iowa voter: Listen to the tape yourself

Look, what "facts" are you going to believe, the ones you hear with your own ears or from Joe Biden's spin room?

Biden and the Democratic presidential contender's spokeswoman are denying — strongly — that he called a retired Iowa farmer "fat" at a campaign event Thursday.

But audio clearly reveals otherwise.

Biden's team claims he said "facts" not "fat" during the confrontation in New Hampton.

Biden's disputed dig came as he angrily denied an allegation by the man, who said without evidence, that he had gotten his son Hunter Biden a position at a Ukraine gas company while serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Biden called the man, later identified as 83-year-old Merle Gorman, "a damn liar" for that claim.

And he challenged Gorman to do push-ups or go running with him after suggesting that the farmer led a "sedentary" lifestyle in contrast to Biden himself.

"But look, fat, look. Here's the deal," Biden said to Gorman.