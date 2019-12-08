'Playmobil' movie bombs at US box office in one of the worst movie openings in decades

It seems Disney's reign over the animation box office continued this weekend. While "Frozen II" neared $1 billion during its third weekend in theaters, STX's "Playmobil" movie garnered less than $1 million in ticket sales over its opening weekend in North America.

STX, the distributor of the film, said Sunday that it expects the film will haul in $668,000 for the three-day weekend domestically. It is one of the worst openings in recent cinematic history.

Only "The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure," "Delgo" and a 10-year re-release of "Saw" had worse opening weekends.

Internationally, the film has brought in just over $12 million, but has stagnated since its August release in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. At this pace, it is unlikely that the animated flick will recoup the $75 million co-finaciers Wild Bunch, Pathe, Dimitri Rassam and On Animation shelled out for its production.

STX only paid to distribute the movie and does not have a financial stake.

"For STXfilms, Playmobil is a no-risk opportunity that allowed the studio to collaborate with key exhibition partners to offer a holiday movie for kids and families," the company said in a statement Sunday.

"Major exhibitors and regional chains were supportive about using a date traditionally not programmed with new first run movies and offering special variable pricing of $5 a ticket to experiment with the model and encourage and incentivize audiences to see the film, while allowing theaters to begin to explore value pricing for a first-run movie," it said.

Company representatives said that most of the film's marketing was in-theater and directed at moviegoers and loyalty club members. STX did not pay a minimum guarantee and only spent around $3 million.