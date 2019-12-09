Apple's $5,999 Mac Pro goes on sale this week

Apple will begin taking orders for its new Mac Pro, which starts at $5,999, on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Apple first announced the Mac Pro in June during its annual developer conference and said in mid-November that it would launch in December.

The Mac Pro does not include a display, but Apple will also sell its new 6K Pro Display XDR, which starts at $4,999. All in, customers should expect to pay for a system that costs more than $10,000. It will likely cost way more than that for many buyers as they add upgrades.

But the Mac Pro isn't built for regular consumers. Instead, in demos provided to the press earlier this year, the company said it expects audio and video professionals to buy the systems. So, people who make movies for a living and those who edit scores of music for films are the target audience. For everyone else, there are MacBooks, the iMac and Mac Mini.

The Mac Pro will be assembled in Austin, Texas. Apple announced that it would assemble the computer in Austin after winning tariff relief on some of the components it needs to import from China. It's the only computer Apple manufactures in the United States.

"The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement in September. The previous model was also assembled in Texas by a contract manufacturer named Flex.

The release date was first spotted by YouTuber MKBHD, who posted a screen shot of the pre-order date on Twitter.

The Apple Store website still says the Mac Pro is "coming soon." Apple was not immediately available to comment.