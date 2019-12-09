Saudi Arabia's finance minister rejects claims the kingdom is running short on cash

An employee rides a bicycle next to oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.

The finance minister of Saudi Arabia rejected claims that the kingdom is slowly running out of money, saying that it's in a better financial position that many other nations across the globe.

"No we are not running out of money," Mohammed al-Jadaan told CNBC's Hadley Gamble when asked about recent perceptions regarding its reserves.

In November, the former chief of the CIA David Petraeus highlighted the issue, telling CNBC that he believed Saudi Arabia is "gradually running out of money," aiming his comments at the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Saudi Arabia does not openly publish the amount of assets it holds within its wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Institute of International Finance estimated in a report in June that the kingdom has assets worth around $300 billion with roughly a quarter of its holdings overseas. The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute puts the figure closer to $320 billion.

Speaking to CNBC in Riyadh after Monday's government budget announcement, Al-Jadaan stated that the kingdom currently held the third-largest pot of foreign cash reserves in the world. He added that it had "significant funds" and a "lot of assets" were at the country's disposal.

"Unlike so many other countries we also have government reserves, deposits, with the central bank that other governments don't have," he said.

"That stands today at about 500 billion Saudi riyals, short of 500 billion Saudi riyals," he added, saying that the country's aim was to build the reserves as it controlled its expenditure.