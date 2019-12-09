Netflix dominates Golden Globes nominations with 17 nods

Netflix made history on Monday. The streaming service finally clinched its first-ever best picture nomination at the Golden Globes.
In fact, the platform earned four best picture nominations for the Jan 5. awards show. "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "The Irishman" were nominated for the drama category and "Dolemite is my Name" earned a nod in the musical or comedy category.
In total, Netflix scored 17 nominations, the most of any studio. HBO followed just behind with 15.
The awards, which are handed out by a group of around 90 people from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are coveted by industry professionals, but don't always predict the winners at the Academy Awards.
Still, Netflix's domination underscores the changing Hollywood landscape. As theaters balk at Netflix's shorter theatrical windows for films, critics have embraced the streaming service's content.
And Netflix didn't just score nominations for its television programs. "The Politician," "Unbelievable," "Russian Doll" and "The Crown" were all recognized by the HFPA.
Notably absent was "When They See Us," from the limited series category and "Ozark" from the drama category. Both shows had been nominated for Emmys this year and brought home trophies for the company.
As it was with the Emmys, HBO garnered nominations for "Barry," "Big Little Lies," "Succession" and "Chernobyl." Absent from this year's Globe nominations, however, was HBO's new show "Watchmen."
Hulu's "The Act" was nominated for best actress and best supporting actress, but was left out of the contention for best limited series or television movie.
Amazon Prime Video was once again nominated for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Fleabag."
Apple TV Plus earned its first Golden Globe nomination for "The Morning Show."
"The Morning Show" was one of four shows that Apple created for its streaming service. "For All Man Kind," "Servant" and "Dickinson" were not nominated.
The BBC's "Killing Eve," USA Network's "Mr. Robot," and FX's "Fosse/Verdon" and "Pose" also received nominations Monday.
Disney dominated the animation category, earning three of the five nomination slots for "Toy Story 4," "Frozen II" and "The Lion King." "Missing Link" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" rounded out the category.
Disney's streaming service Disney+ launched in early November, but did not adhere to the Golden Globes nomination eligibility requirements. Only programs that first air, or are made available for viewing on demand, during the prime time slot of 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday are eligible for television awards.
The platform has garnered praise for its show "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars show set in the aftermath of "Return of the Jedi." "The Mandalorian" arrives on Disney+ every Friday around 3:00 a.m. Eastern.
Additionally, "The Mandalorian" would have needed to air 150 minutes of its show by the Nov. 25th deadline. The first three episodes, which were the only ones to air before that date, only tallied 111 minutes.