Netflix dominates Golden Globes nominations with 17 nods

Netflix made history on Monday. The streaming service finally clinched its first-ever best picture nomination at the Golden Globes.

In fact, the platform earned four best picture nominations for the Jan 5. awards show. "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "The Irishman" were nominated for the drama category and "Dolemite is my Name" earned a nod in the musical or comedy category.

In total, Netflix scored 17 nominations, the most of any studio. HBO followed just behind with 15.

The awards, which are handed out by a group of around 90 people from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are coveted by industry professionals, but don't always predict the winners at the Academy Awards.

Still, Netflix's domination underscores the changing Hollywood landscape. As theaters balk at Netflix's shorter theatrical windows for films, critics have embraced the streaming service's content.

And Netflix didn't just score nominations for its television programs. "The Politician," "Unbelievable," "Russian Doll" and "The Crown" were all recognized by the HFPA.

Notably absent was "When They See Us," from the limited series category and "Ozark" from the drama category. Both shows had been nominated for Emmys this year and brought home trophies for the company.