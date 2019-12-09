Supreme Court refuses to hear unusual case brought by Arizona against Purdue Pharma's Sacklers over the opioid epidemic

Protesters holding banners outside the courthouse. Members of P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and Truth Pharm staged a rally and die-in outside New York's Southern District Federal Court in White Plains.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an unusual case brought by the state of Arizona against the embattled Sackler family and their pharmaceutical company, Purdue Pharma.

Arizona alleged in its petition with the top court filed in August that the Sacklers, who have become embroiled in the nation's opioid epidemic over their signature drug OxyContin, unlawfully transferred billions of dollars out of their company in order to avoid liabilities.

The Sackler family denied Arizona's allegations.

Arizona brought its case in an unusual manner. While the vast majority of cases come to the justices after being ruled on by the lower courts, the state argued that the top court had what's called "original jurisdiction" over the case, known as State of Arizona v. Richard Sackler, which would give it the ability to be the first court to review the matter.

The court announced that it will not hear the case in an order with no explanation and no noted dissents.

The Sacklers reached a tentative settlement in September, valued at between $10 billion and $12 billion, involving more than 2,000 opioid lawsuits filed by local governments, Native American tribes and states. Purdue filed for bankruptcy that month as part of the settlement.

In addition to Richard Sackler, the suit also named Theresa Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Jonathan Sackler, Mortimer Sackler, Beverly Sackler, David Sackler and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt.

Representatives for the Sackler family, Arizona and Purdue Pharma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.