Newspaper fights Warner Bros, 'Richard Jewell' over depiction of reporter trading sex for a scoop

The parent company of an Atlanta newspaper is threatening to sue Warner Bros. over the portrayal of a reporter in the Clint Eastwood film "Richard Jewell."

Eastwood's film includes a plot line in which Kathy Scruggs, played by Olivia Wilde, offers a federal agent sex in exchange for a scoop.

That depiction of Scruggs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the paper she worked for at the time, has drawn criticism, particularly from the current staff at the AJC.

On Monday, Cox Enterprises, the parent company of the paper, sent Warner Bros., Eastwood, and several other people associated with the film a letter threatening legal action unless a disclaimer was added to the film and a public statement was made by the studio acknowledging that "some events were imagined for dramatic purposes."

The paper claims that the film is inflammatory against Scruggs' legacy and purposefully altered details in order to show the AJC in a poor light.

"It is highly ironic that a film purporting to tell a tragic story of how the reputation of an F.B.I. suspect was grievously tarnished appears bent on a path to severely tarnish the reputation of The A.J.C., a newspaper with a respected 150-year-old publishing legacy," the letter, penned by famed attorney Martin Singer, said.

"Richard Jewell," which arrives in theaters Friday, is about how the media reported on a bombing that took place during the 1996 Summer Olympics and how the FBI conducted their investigation into who planted the bomb.

Jewell was the security guard who discovered the bomb. He was later questioned by the FBI, who considered him a suspect for a brief period of time. Scruggs was the first to report that the FBI considered Jewell a suspect.

AJC was one of several media outlets that were sued after Jewell was deemed not a suspect. However, over a decade later, it was determined that the articles were true at the time they were published, and the case was dropped.

"Richard Jewell" currently has this disclaimer at the end of the film: "The film is based on actual historical events. Dialogue and certain events and characters contained in the film were created for the purposes of dramatization."

Eastwood, an Oscar-winning actor and director, is a well-known conservative and has taken aim at the FBI and the news media with "Richard Jewell." Both groups are among President Donald Trump's most criticized targets.