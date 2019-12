A food delivery cycle courier waits for orders from Deliveroo, operated by Roofoods, in London, U.K., on Dec. 22, 2016.

Amazon's minority investment into the food delivery service Deliveroo "raises competition concerns" and may require further investigation, the U.K. competition regulator said Wednesday.

The U.S. tech giant led a $575 million funding round for the London-based start-up earlier this year.

