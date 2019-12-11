Earnings picture for whole stock market may take outsized hit because of Chevron writedown

Chevron is writing down as much as $11 billion worth of assets, and it could cost the entire market.

S&P Dow Jones Indices' Howard Silverblatt said that depending on the final charge, it could reduce 2020's overall S&P 500 earnings by $1.32 per share.

Currently, the median EPS estimate for next year's S&P 500 earnings is $174.63, according to forecasts compiled by CNBC.

Chevron is the 24th largest company in the S&P 500 with a market capitalization of more than $221 billion.

On Tuesday, Chevron said that the writedown of between $10 billion and $11 billion would be for the current quarter as the company re-values some of its assets, including shale gas production sites in Appalachia and deep water projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

The country's second largest oil company also announced a $20 billion capital spending budget for 2020, and said it was considering offloading some of its natural gas projects as prices continue to falter.