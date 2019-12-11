France unveils controversial pension reforms, unions say workers' strikes should continue

HERTFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the NATO summit at the Grove hotel on December 4, 2019 in Watford, England.

French government efforts to appease public sector workers with details of its pension reform look unlikely to end an ongoing nationwide strike.

France has seen a pre-emptive nationwide strike over the last six days as public sector workers fear changes to their pension benefits. The French President, Emmanuel Macron, vowed at the time of his election in 2017 to update the country's pension system – one of the costliest worldwide. However, Macron's plans have sparked the biggest public demonstration since he took power in 2017.

Speaking after the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced full details of the reform, Benoit Teste, national secretary of the French trade union Federation Syndicale Unitaire, told CNBC that "workers must amplify the strike, must increase it."

Teste pointed to the concerns over a cut to pensions as the reason why the protests should carry on. Other trade unions, such as the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and the trade union for railway workers UNSA ferroviaire, have also appealed for a continuation of the strike.

"It is time for a universal pension scheme," Philippe said Wednesday. The government plans to consolidate the current 42 different pension regimes, which vary according to profession, into one.

"We will put an end to the special regimes, gradually," Edouard Philippe said.