Here's who you should remember to tip — and how much you should give — this holiday season

It's something that has become common practice. According to Care.com's 2019 Cost of Holidays Survey , 80% of those polled said they give holiday tips and 54% tip at least three people.

As the end of the year draws near, it's time to think about showing your gratitude to those who have provided services for you throughout the year.

Yet it's not always clear if you should tip a service provider for the holidays — and if so, how much.

"The best way to gauge to whom you should give tips is to look at those individuals who have helped you throughout the year," said etiquette expert Elaine Swann. "Individuals who helped to make your life easy, assisted you in some shape or fashion."

The first thing is take a look at your budget, which will help determine how many people you can afford to give to, said Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute. (See guidelines below for typical tips by provider.)

"It is about prioritizing your list," she said. "You've got to know what you are able to do.

"This isn't meant to stress you out and make you feel horrible and guilty," Post added. "It's really meant to be an opportunity."

If you are strapped for cash, you can do something else to express your gratitude to a service provider, such as baking cookies or knitting a scarf. Or, simply give them a card.

"If this is the year that you just cannot do it, send them a card," Swann said. "Purchase your cards right now. Do not send a digital card."

Then, write something inside that specifically tells them what you are thankful for instead of just signing your name.

"Sharing your heart is valuable and sometimes even more valuable than money," she added.

(It's also worth pointing out that some workers cannot accept cash gifts. Check company policy first. For example, U.S. postal workers are not allowed to accept money or gift cards, only presents worth no more than $20. Nursing home employees and home health workers may not be able to accept cash, either.)

Here are some guidelines for who to tip and how much, thanks to the etiquette experts at The Emily Post Institute.