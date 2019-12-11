Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including bullish on Tesla, millennial homebuying

CNBC's Jim Cramer reveals why he is now a believer in Tesla. The "Mad Money" host breaks down why investors should listen to companies' earnings call and how he sees the millennial home-buying market is heating up.

Cramer turns bullish on Tesla

A Tesla Model S is displayed during the London Motor and Tech Show at ExCel on May 16, 2019 in London, England. John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer has made a u-turn on Tesla from an "agnostic skeptic" to an "outright bull" on the stock. The "Mad Money" host on Wednesday exclaimed "I'm a true believer in Tesla," breaking down his metamorphosis on the electric-car company he classifies as a "battleground stock." "All my career I have been fascinated by companies with vociferous bulls and ferocious bears, if only because they can be so entertaining," he said. "Three things distinguish these stocks from regular run-of-the-mill equities."

Millennials are knocking at the door

Prospective home owners tour a home in Jurupa Valley, California. Nichola Groom | Reuters

Cramer said the wait is over as millennials are now buying homes in larger numbers, pointing to luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers' earnings report for signs of proof. "After a decade of cocooning, millennials want to buy homes that represent value, which is in keeping with the way they shop for everything else," the host said. "The delay in … homebuying is over, the spending is just beginning."

