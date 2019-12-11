Skip Navigation
Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including bullish on Tesla, millennial homebuying

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Cramer Remix: The battleground stock worth taking a stand on
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer reveals why he is now a believer in Tesla. The "Mad Money" host breaks down why investors should listen to companies' earnings call and how he sees the millennial home-buying market is heating up.

Cramer turns bullish on Tesla

A Tesla Model S is displayed during the London Motor and Tech Show at ExCel on May 16, 2019 in London, England.
John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer has made a u-turn on Tesla from an "agnostic skeptic" to an "outright bull" on the stock.

The "Mad Money" host on Wednesday exclaimed "I'm a true believer in Tesla," breaking down his metamorphosis on the electric-car company he classifies as a "battleground stock."

"All my career I have been fascinated by companies with vociferous bulls and ferocious bears, if only because they can be so entertaining," he said. "Three things distinguish these stocks from regular run-of-the-mill equities."

Millennials are knocking at the door

Prospective home owners tour a home in Jurupa Valley, California.
Nichola Groom | Reuters

Cramer said the wait is over as millennials are now buying homes in larger numbers, pointing to luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers' earnings report for signs of proof.

"After a decade of cocooning, millennials want to buy homes that represent value, which is in keeping with the way they shop for everything else," the host said. "The delay in … homebuying is over, the spending is just beginning."

Cramer's lightning round

In Cramer's lighting round, the "Mad Money" host gives viewers his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks in rapid speed.

Synopsys: "That's actually a buy. They are doing better than the stock is indicating."

Lockheed Martin: "Inexpensive stock. Great cash flow. Buy, buy, buy."

Welltower: "No, senior housing. No, not after what happened with Ventas." Sell.

