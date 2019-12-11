Skip Navigation
Peloton shares slip more than 5%, extending two-day losses

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • Shares of Peloton extended their two-day losses, trading down midday on Wednesday.
  • At the time of its debut, the company ranked as the second worst public offering of a unicorn, or company privately value at over $1 billion, this year.
  • Since its IPO, Peloton shares are up approximately 20%.
A monitor displays Peloton Interactive Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) across from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Peloton extended their two-day losses, trading down 5% midday on Wednesday, following a critical short-seller note from Citron Research that gave the in-home exercise bike company a meager $5 price target.

Since its IPO in late September, Peloton shares have traded between roughly $20 and $30 per share.

The short-seller cautioned that cheaper competition threatens to hammer the stock, especially after the company's lock-up period ends in March 2020. The stock fell about 6% on Tuesday after the note was released.

The company's IPO was highly anticipated, though debuted down 11% from its initial pricing of $29 per share. At the time of its debut, the company ranked as the second worst public offering of a unicorn, or company privately valued at over $1 billion, this year.

Since its IPO, Peloton shares are up approximately 20%. The company currently has a market capitalization of roughly $8.7 billion.

Disclosure: CNBC parent Comcast-NBCUniversal is an investor in Peloton.

VIDEO1:3401:34
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Peloton controversy by casting actress in new ad
