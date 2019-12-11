Peloton shares slip more than 5%, extending two-day losses

Shares of Peloton extended their two-day losses, trading down 5% midday on Wednesday, following a critical short-seller note from Citron Research that gave the in-home exercise bike company a meager $5 price target.
Since its IPO in late September, Peloton shares have traded between roughly $20 and $30 per share.
The short-seller cautioned that cheaper competition threatens to hammer the stock, especially after the company's lock-up period ends in March 2020. The stock fell about 6% on Tuesday after the note was released.
The company's IPO was highly anticipated, though debuted down 11% from its initial pricing of $29 per share. At the time of its debut, the company ranked as the second worst public offering of a unicorn, or company privately valued at over $1 billion, this year.
Since its IPO, Peloton shares are up approximately 20%. The company currently has a market capitalization of roughly $8.7 billion.
Disclosure: CNBC parent Comcast-NBCUniversal is an investor in Peloton.