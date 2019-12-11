Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, UPS, Cigna & more

Employees sort packages at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Chicago Area Consolidation Hub in Hodgkins, Illinois.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Bank of America said it remains bullish on Apple as the company heads into 5G adoption.

"We expect Apple shares to benefit from (1) 5G adoption driving consistent 200mn+ iPhone units C20-22, (2) wearables portfolio attractively priced to support adoption ($169 Airpods, $200 Apple Watch), (3) continued strong demand for iPhones, (4) continued y/y gross profit dollar growth is favorable for stock price trend, (5) current share price discounts no growth in hardware revenue and we view low-single-digit growth as reasonable."

Read more about this call here.