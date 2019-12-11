Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, GE and Fiat Chrysler

A Lululemon sign hangs in front of their store at the Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets shopping mall on November 17, 2019 in Central Valley, New York.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica slipped 5% during extended trading Wednesday despite the company's third-quarter earnings beat. The company earned 96 cents per share on revenue of $916 million, exceeding the earnings of 93 cents per share and revenue of $900 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Same-store sales growth and gross margins also topped expectations, at 17% and 55.1%, respectively. Wall Street had expected same-store sales to increase by 14.4% and gross margins to increase by 54.6%.

The mid-points of the company's fourth-quarter outlook fell slightly short of estimates, however. Lululemon shares reached a year-to-date high during midday trading, at $235.50 per share. The stock is up approximately 92% year to date.

General Electric's shares rose nearly 2% after UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded the stock to "buy" with a price target of $14, citing a roughly 26% upside due to de-leveraging, EPS and cash momentum. Mittermaier said the stock is "at a positive inflection point into 2020." The company's shares are up approximately 45% year to date.

Fiat Chrysler shares briefly jumped 4% after the United Auto Workers Union agreed to a four-year deal with the automaker. Fiat Chrysler is the last of the Big 3 Detroit automakers to reach an agreement with the union, after General Motors and Ford. The round of negotiations with the automakers included a 40-day strike against GM, UAW's longest national strike in decades.