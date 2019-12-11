Watch: DOJ watchdog Michael Horowitz testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who released a report on Monday that investigated the FBI's probe of possible Russian coordination with President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, is set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The inspector general's 400-page report found no evidence of political bias at the root of the FBI's Russia investigation, contrary to Trump's claims of a "deep state" effort to undermine his administration.

Horowitz's report concluded that a decision by a top official in the FBI's counterintelligence division "in opening the investigation was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision." That probe evolved into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump's 2016 campaign.

Horowitz did find "serious performance failures" such as "factual misstatements" that "taken together resulted in [surveillance] applications that made it appear that the information supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case."

