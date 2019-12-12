European stocks seen slightly higher after dovish Fed indications; UK election and ECB in focus

European stocks were seen edging higher Thursday morning after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it did not plan to raise interest rates in 2020.

Britain's FTSE 100 was expected to open up around 14 points at 7,230, Germany's DAX was seen around 7 points higher at 13,154 and France's CAC 40 was set to edge around 5 points higher to 5,865, according to IG data.

The Fed held rates steady at its last policy meeting of 2019 on Wednesday following three rate cuts in the past five months, but signaled that rates would remain accommodative with no hikes expected in 2020.

Stocks in Asia mostly inched higher following the decision, led by a 1.26% jump for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, while mainland Chinese shares offered a more mixed picture.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday afternoon, marking a debut for new President Christine Lagarde. Investors will be watching closely for hints on future policy decisions and indications as to whether Lagarde will continue in the same vein as her predecessor, Mario Draghi.

Back in Europe, voters head to the polls Thursday in the U.K.'s second general election since the landmark vote to leave the European Union in 2016. The election promises to be pivotal for the fate of Brexit and the country's economic policy.

Investors worldwide are also monitoring trade negotiations between the U.S. and China ahead of Sunday's deadline for new tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods.

Reuters reported, citing three sources, that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with top trade advisers on Thursday to discuss the planned tariffs, with markets braced for further turbulence after a bruising and protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies.

On the data front, euro area industrial production figures for October are due Thursday morning.