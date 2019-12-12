Jim Cramer reveals a list of stocks worth buying on a US-China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands before their bilateral meeting during the G-20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019.

CNBC's Jim Cramer has taken note of President Donald Trump's newfound optimism but remains skeptical of the odds that leaders of the U.S. and China will sign on a trade deal in the near future.

In keeping with the spirit of the time, however, the "Mad Money" host on Thursday revealed a basket of stocks that he thinks will be buoyed by the teased agreement.

"I still think the best way to bet on a trade deal is by presuming something's going to go wrong, even after today's encouraging developments," he said, adding he would rather own "stocks that have nothing to do with the trade war, but I know people have been demanding this list."

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that negotiators are close to making a "BIG DEAL" and that both sides wanted to land one. That comes after weeks of the president's exclamations that China needs the trade war to end more than the U.S. does.

The Trump administration is said to have reached a long-discussed "phase one" deal that would throw out the next round of tariffs on about $160 billion in Chinese imports, set to go into effect on Sunday, and potentially reduce existing duties on $360 billion worth of items.

The major stock averages all surged more than 0.70% during the session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both making new closing highs of 3,168.57 and 8,717.32, respectively.

Cramer said there remains a chance that Chinese negotiators renege on an agreement but explained what the "phase one" deal would mean for the stock market.

"Just remember, please, these are mostly short-term trades, not investments," he said.