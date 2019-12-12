Skip Navigation
Trump: 'Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!'

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "VERY close" to a "BIG" trade deal with China. 
  • His tweet comes ahead of an expected Thursday meeting with top advisors on whether to delay the next round of tariffs on Chinese goods set to take effect Sunday.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington, December 7, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. has moved close to a trade agreement with China after several false starts and near misses.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" the president tweeted.

Trump's acknowledgement that the U.S. seeks a deal marks a shift in tone from recent weeks. He has repeatedly contended Beijing needs an agreement more than Washington does, and suggested he was content waiting until after the 2020 election to strike a deal. 

Trump's optimism about a deal comes ahead of an expected Thursday meeting with his top economic advisors on whether to delay the administration's next round of tariffs on China. Duties of 15% on about $160 billion in goods are set to take effect on Sunday.

Major U.S. stock indexes jumped following Trump's tweet. Investors hope the U.S. and China can reach an accord before the tariff deadline and avoid a potentially damaging escalation in their ongoing trade war.

Trump in October announced a partial "phase one" agreement with China as the world's two largest economies try to rein in the economic conflict. Washington and Beijing have so far failed to ink the agreement, which would have involved increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products and possible tariff relief. 

During months of trade talks with China, the president has previously touted progress before discussions crumbled. He has repeatedly said the negotiations are going well, even as trade officials struggled to ink a deal. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.