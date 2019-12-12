What do the critics think? A roundup of reviews for 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

When Sony sought to create a sequel to "Jumanji," the beloved 1995 classic starring Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt, audiences and critics were initially skeptical.

However, the studio was able to turn the story on its head, shifting it from a quaint board game to a larger-than-life video game adventure. It brought in celebrity heavy-weights like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas, all playing against type, and won the hearts of moviegoers.

"Jumanji: The Next Level," the sequel to 2017's "Welcome to the Jungle," appears to have still captured some of the lightning in a bottle that led its predecessor to nearly $1 billion at the global box office. Still, some balked at the film rehashing once-unique elements and muddying the plot with too many additional characters.

It currently holds a Rotten Tomato score of 68% from 108 reviews.

In the film, the teen team of Bethany, Fridge and Martha are sucked back into the video game after Spencer escapes back into the game. However, the broken console also brings along Spencer's grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and Eddie's friend Milo (Danny Glover).

Johnson, Hart, Gillan, Black and Jonas return as the avatars from the previous film.

Already, "The Next Level" has garnered $52 million at the box office from its international debut last weekend. Analyst currently expect ticket sales to fall with a range of $35 million to $55 million for the film's domestic debut. "Welcome to the Jungle" opened to the tune of $36 million in 2017.

Here's a rundown of what critics have said of "Jumanji: The Next Level" ahead of its opening: