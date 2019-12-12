Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, Oracle, Costco and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Adobe jumped more than 2% after the company posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The software company posted earnings of $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion, exceeding the earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion analysts expected, according to Refintiv consensus estimates. Deferred revenue fell short, however, coming in at $3.38 billion versus the $3.64 billion expected.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. That earnings projection was in-line with forecasts, while analysts expected revenue of $3.09 billion.

Broadcom shares briefly climbed more than 2% after the chipmaker reported full-year revenue outlook and fourth-quarter earnings that topped expectations. The company earned $5.39 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion, exceeding the earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion analysts had forecast. Broadcom reached a 52-week high of $330.16 per share during midday trading.

Broadcom expects fiscal year 2020 revenue between $24.5 billion and $25.5 billion, compared to the $23.26 billion analysts anticipated. The company also hiked its quarterly dividend 23% to $3.25 per share.

Oracle shares dipped more than 3% after the software giant reported mixed second-quarter earnings. Oracle earned 90 cents per share excluding certain items on revenue of $9.62 billion, while analysts expected earnings of 88 cents per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. Earlier in the quarter, co-CEO Mark Hurd died after taking a leave of absence in September over health concerns.

During the company's earnings conference call, chairman Larry Ellison said Oracle has no plans for having second CEO.

Costco shares slipped 1% after the bell following mixed first-quarter earnings. The wholesaler reported earnings of $1.73 per share excluding certain items on revenue of $37.04 billion, while analysts expected earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $37.25 billion. Membership fees fell short, coming in at $804 million versus the $810 million expected, according to Refinitiv. Earlier this month, Costco reported same-store sales growth of 4.3% and net sales of $36.24 billion.

Shares of healthcare giant Centene slipped nearly 3% after the company announced fiscal year 2020 earnings guidance that was slightly below estimates. Centene expects adjusted earnings between $4.64 per share and $4.84 per share, while Wall Street expected earnings of $4.84 per share.

The company additionally affirmed its fiscal year 2019 earnings outlook range of $4.29 to $4.49 per share on an adjusted basis, though lowered its full-year GAAP earnings guidance to between $3.01 and $3.18 per share. The company said that decrease was due to its pending acquisition of WellCare.