Boris Johnson after election triumph: 'I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for Buckingham Palace where he will seek permission to form the next government during an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Downing Street on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson promised unity on Friday, shortly after securing a five-year term in office with a stronger-than-expected parliamentary majority.

Speaking outside Downing Street, the newly-elected prime minister said the country would build a new partnership with the EU and called on Britons to move passed the deep divisions of the last few years.

"I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin," he said.

"We are going to unite and level up ... bringing together the whole of this incredible United Kingdom — England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland together, taking us forward, unleashing the potential of the whole country, delivering opportunity across the entire nation," he added.

With all the results declared on Friday, the Conservatives secured 365 parliamentary seats — a majority of 80 in the House of Commons.

Johnson's victory is likely to pave the way for the world's fifth-largest economy to leave the European Union by the end of next month.

It bookends more than three-and-a-half years of political wrangling after a small but clear majority voted to leave the bloc in June 2016.

At around 3 p.m. London time, sterling traded at $1.3324, up around 1.2%.