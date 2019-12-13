Do these things first if you win the $340 million Mega Millions jackpot

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $340 million, Friday the 13th might turn out to be someone's ultra-lucky day. Heading into Friday night's drawing, the top prize has been climbing for more than two months with no one matching all six numbers in the twice-weekly drawings. And while the odds are stacked against a jackpot win — your chance is 1 in about 302 million — at some point there will be a winning ticket. In fact, six past Mega Millions jackpots were won on a Friday the 13th: four in Michigan and one each in Ohio and New York, according to lottery officials.

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Of course, such good fortune also comes with a life-changing amount of money. And experts recommend that big lottery winners take steps right away to protect their windfall. "The days between the drawing and the day you claim will be your last days of normalcy," said Jason Kurland, a partner at Rivkin Radler, a law firm in Uniondale, New York. "You want to have a clear head so you can get through a stressful but exciting time," said Kurland, who specializes in helping lottery winners. Here are some tips if you hit the jackpot in Friday night's drawing.

1. Keep quiet

Your first urge might be to share your exciting news with, well, the world. However, the fewer people who know, the better. This is the case even if you'll be able to claim your prize anonymously. "The last thing you need is people asking for handouts, or friends and family offering advice about how to claim the money," Kurland said.

If you won't be able to dodge publicity due to your state's law, consider changing your phone number or living somewhere else temporarily to avoid media attention and sudden money requests from long-lost friends or relatives. "I have a lot of clients plan trips the day their win is announced," Kurland said. "Those first few days are when the press tries to find you, but it usually has died down after a week or so."

2. Protect your ticket

The standard advice from experts is to sign the back of the winning ticket so that if you are separated from it, your signature can help ensure you still get the prize. "You want the ticket signed, because whoever signs it is the winner," Kurland said. However, he said, you should first make sure you know the rules for claiming your win in the state where you purchased the ticket. If you bought it in a place that requires the winner's name to be announced, you might be able to claim it via a trust or other legal entity, thereby keeping your name out of the public eye. "Just be sure you sign the back of the ticket correctly, and do it as soon as possible," Kurland said.

3. Chill

While you might be eager to claim your winnings, experts say it's best not to rush over to lottery headquarters the day you discover you've become one of the wealthiest people in the country. Mega Millions winners get anywhere from three or six months to a year to claim their prize, depending on where the winning ticket was purchased. Be sure to take the time you need to prepare to claim your winnings. That should include assembling a team of experienced professionals: an attorney, financial planner and tax advisor. More from Personal Finance:

Medicare would cover dental, vision — if Senate OKs House bill

What consumers most want in 2020: a debt-free life

One step you can take in 2020 to head off a tax surprise

4. Consider the bottom line