Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow gained 3.33 points, or 0.01% to end the day at 28,135.38. The S&P 500 climbed 0.01% to 3,168.80. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.20% to 8,734.88. Stocks capped a solid week of gains with small moves as investors digested the details of a phase one trade deal between China and the U.S.

Chinese and U.S. officials confirmed that a so-called phase one trade deal had been reached by the world's largest economies. The deal includes an increase in U.S. agricultural purchases by the Chinese while the U.S. agreed to hold off on additional levies scheduled for Sunday. The U.S. would also roll back some existing tariffs. Friday's muted performance comes as some investors perhaps expected something more from the much-anticipated deal. To be sure, the agreement does quell fears of a near-term escalation on the trade front which could lift stock prices to end 2019.