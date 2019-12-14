As Google, Apple and others get into the banking business, here's what you need to know

Technology firms dominate your online activity, so why not your wallet, too?

Most recently, Google has announced it will offer checking accounts as part of a project code-named Cache, notching the boldest move yet by tech into consumer banking.

In fact, the company is just the latest Silicon Valley leader to make a bid to be your bank.

Apple, for its part, launched a credit card for iPhone users earlier this year with Goldman Sachs, Amazon has reportedly been in talks with J.P. Morgan Chase over a checking account and just last month Facebook said it is taking on PayPal's Venmo with a new payments service.

Meanwhile, Uber has also made a push into financial services and T-Mobile has a mobile-banking service called T-Mobile Money.

That's in addition to new offerings from start-ups such as SoFi, Betterment, Wealthfront, Robinhood and CreditKarma.

While still a small segment of the market, these so-called fintech firms are battling for your banking business in a big way.