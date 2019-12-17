Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 31 points

The Dow climbed 31.27 points, or 0.11% to 28,267.16. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% to end the day at 3,192.52. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.10% to 8,823.36. The major averages posted fresh record closing highs, building on the strong gains from the previous session.

Coast is clear for stocks?

Stocks drifted higher for most of the day as the so-called phase one trade deal between China and the U.S. removed the biggest obstacle for the market until 2020. Mark Newton, managing member of Newton Advisors, pointed out that after Monday's sharp gains "there hasn't been any evidence of price reversing course," meaning a large-scale pullback is unlikely at this point.

Netflix and J&J jump, Apple hits record

What happens next?