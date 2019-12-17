Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow climbed 31.27 points, or 0.11% to 28,267.16. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% to end the day at 3,192.52. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.10% to 8,823.36. The major averages posted fresh record closing highs, building on the strong gains from the previous session.
Stocks drifted higher for most of the day as the so-called phase one trade deal between China and the U.S. removed the biggest obstacle for the market until 2020. Mark Newton, managing member of Newton Advisors, pointed out that after Monday's sharp gains "there hasn't been any evidence of price reversing course," meaning a large-scale pullback is unlikely at this point.
Netflix shares jumped 3.70% after the streaming giant disclosed strong membership growth numbers across a multitude of regions. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, gained 1.25% after receiving an analyst upgrade. Apple shares climbed 0.20% and hit new all-time highs.
Micron Technology and General Mills are among the companies set to report earnings on Wednesday. Investors will also keep an eye on Washington as the House moves forward with an impeachment vote on President Donald Trump. Read more here.