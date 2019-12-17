Skip Navigation
Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
VIDEO2:1002:10
The Dow and Nasdaq close at record-highs...again
Closing Bell

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 31 points

The Dow climbed 31.27 points, or 0.11% to 28,267.16. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% to end the day at 3,192.52. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.10% to 8,823.36. The major averages posted fresh record closing highs, building on the strong gains from the previous session.

Coast is clear for stocks?

Stocks drifted higher for most of the day as the so-called phase one trade deal between China and the U.S. removed the biggest obstacle for the market until 2020. Mark Newton, managing member of Newton Advisors, pointed out that after Monday's sharp gains "there hasn't been any evidence of price reversing course," meaning a large-scale pullback is unlikely at this point.

Netflix and J&J jump, Apple hits record

Netflix shares jumped 3.70% after the streaming giant disclosed strong membership growth numbers across a multitude of regions. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, gained 1.25% after receiving an analyst upgrade. Apple shares climbed 0.20% and hit new all-time highs.

What happens next?

Micron Technology and General Mills are among the companies set to report earnings on Wednesday. Investors will also keep an eye on Washington as the House moves forward with an impeachment vote on President Donald Trump. Read more here.

