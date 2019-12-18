Judge orders early prison release for convicted ex-WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers, citing accounting fraudster's dire health

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the early release from prison of former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers — mastermind of one of the biggest accounting frauds in history — citing his increasingly dire medical condition.

Ebbers, 78, has so far served about 13 years of his 25-year prison sentence for orchestrating the $11 billion accounting fraud by the defunct telecommunications company WorldCom.

He had been scheduled to be freed in 2028 before Wednesday's ruling by Judge Valerie Caproni at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Ebbers, who has been held in a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, was not in the courtroom during the hearing.

But his family was, and they wept when Caproni said he would be set free.

Ebbers, who is legally blind, has suffered from dementia, dramatic weight loss and other ailments while in prison, his family and lawyers have said.

Ebbers' attorney, Graham Carner, told Caproni that Ebbers has been hospitalized three times in the past three weeks, and was admitted to a hospital again on the same day as the court hearing.

The lawyer argued that Ebbers had served what effectively was a life sentence when he was convicted after trial in 2005.