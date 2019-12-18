Judge dismisses New York state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chief

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court, June 27, 2019.

A judge on Wednesday dismissed New York state criminal charges filed against Paul Manafort, the fallen Republican lobbyist who served for several months as President Donald Trump's campaign chief in 2016.

The dismissal was a blow to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who had lodged the case against Manafort immediately after he was sentenced to a prison term earlier this year for federal financial crimes related to his consulting work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

Vance's prosecution was seen as a way to guarantee that Manafort, 70, would remain punished for his crimes. Although Trump has the power to pardon Manafort, and other people, for committing federal crimes, a president cannot pardon people for violating state criminal statutes.

Manafort was not in court for Wednesday's hearing in Manhattan when the state criminal charge was dimissed.

He suffered a medical issue last week at the federal prison in Pennsylvania where he is serving his seven-and-a-half-year term.

