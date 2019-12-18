Watch: Kellyanne Conway holds a White House press briefing before House impeachment vote

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, was expected to hold a press briefing while the House engages in a debate before the final vote on impeachment. But there will be no briefing.

The House is expected to vote on Trump's impeachment Wednesday evening.

Trump is expected to be formally impeached on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both of which Democrats argue violate Trump's oath of office and his pledge to uphold the Constitution.

Provided the House approves the articles of impeachment, the proceedings will move to the Republican-controlled Senate for a formal trial of the president, starting in the new year.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he pressed his counterpart to announce an investigation into Trump political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. At the time, the White House had held up nearly $400 million in military aid and was dangling an official White House meeting between the two leaders.

