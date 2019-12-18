Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: FedEx, Eli Lilly, AMC & more

Michael Bloom
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx to 'perform' from 'outperform'

Oppenheimer downgraded the stock after the company's negative earnings report on Tuesday.

"F2Q20 adjusted operating profit of $684M was well short of our estimate/consensus of $900M/ $957M, respectively, driven by soft global trade/economic conditions, increased Ground segment service offering expenses (e.g. weekend delivery implementation), mix shift headwinds, competitive pricing, as well as the timing of cyberweek (F3Q20). We anticipate some of the aforementioned headwinds to abate and F2H20 to be a period of moderate improvement."

Read more about this call here.

Citi lowered its price target on Twitter to $36 from $45

Citi lowered its price target on Twitter on concerns about the company's "near-term" revenue outlook.

"We remain largely concerned on the near-term revenue outlook for the stock due to the MAP impacts and therefore are lowering our 4Q and FY20 estimates. As a result, our long-term DCF valuation now results in a new TP of $36."

Read more about this call here.