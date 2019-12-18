Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: FedEx, Eli Lilly, AMC & more

Oppenheimer downgraded the stock after the company's negative earnings report on Tuesday.

"F2Q20 adjusted operating profit of $684M was well short of our estimate/consensus of $900M/ $957M, respectively, driven by soft global trade/economic conditions, increased Ground segment service offering expenses (e.g. weekend delivery implementation), mix shift headwinds, competitive pricing, as well as the timing of cyberweek (F3Q20). We anticipate some of the aforementioned headwinds to abate and F2H20 to be a period of moderate improvement."