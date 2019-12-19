Treasury yields cut gains after mixed economic data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday after the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was little changed at 1.93%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.36%.

Weekly jobless claims fell to 234,000 from 252,000 the week before. However, economists polled by Reuters expected claims to fall to 225,000. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business conditions index fell to 0.3 in December from 10.4 in the previous month. Economists expected the index to slip to 8.

On Wednesday, Trump became only the third president to be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors and will now face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Market reaction has been relatively muted so far, as investors widely expect the Senate to vote against Trump's removal from office.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing figures for December and third-quarter current account data will all be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Existing home sales for November and leading index figures for November will both be released slightly later in the session.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills, $35 billion in eight-week bills and $15 billion in 4-year-and-10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).