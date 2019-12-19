Treasury yields tick higher as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower Thursday morning after the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

At 3:15 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.9327%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3647%.

On Wednesday, Trump became only the third president to be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors and will now face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Market reaction has been relatively muted so far, as investors widely expect the Senate to vote against Trump's removal from office.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing figures for December and third-quarter current account data will all be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Existing home sales for November and leading index figures for November will both be released slightly later in the session.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills, $35 billion in eight-week bills and $15 billion in 4-year-and-10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).