Boris Johnson's Brexit bill set to be passed through UK Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he is greeted by staff, arriving back at Downing Street, after meeting Queen Elizabeth and accepting her invitation to form a new government, in London, Britain December 13, 2019.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will test out his new parliamentary majority on Friday by putting his Brexit bill to a new vote in the House of Commons.

Lawmakers agreed to the bill in principle in October but rejected a short timeframe to ratify it, which ultimately led to last week's general election. The public vote gave Johnson a huge 80-seat majority in the lower chamber of Parliament and effectively broke the deadlock that has plagued British politics in recent years.

The "second reading" of the bill on Friday will be followed by a vote at around 3:00 p.m. London time and it would then require further debate in both chambers early next year. If passed into law, it would mean that the U.K. would leave the EU on January 31, three-and-a-half years after the 2016 referendum.

Changes to the bill from October are seen as controversial by many. The new bill would outlaw any extension to the U.K.'s transition period which is set to run until December 31, 2020. This would tighten the gap that Britain has to agree a trade deal with the EU — increasing the chances of a no-deal Brexit.